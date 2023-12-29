As the economic climate in Sub-Saharan Africa becomes even more challenging, there is a pressing need for strategies to unlock the value of national assets and invest in global markets to create savings for future generations.

Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and public pension funds (PPFs) are emerging as increasingly crucial sources of capital on the African continent in this pursuit.

Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) play a pivotal role in managing and growing a country’s wealth. These state-owned investment funds are typically comprised of money generated by the government, often derived from a country’s surplus reserves. SWFs provide economic benefits for a country and its citizens.

However, Sub-Saharan Africa has the smallest volume of assets under management globally as it aligns with the relative size of its gross domestic product of their respective national economies.

It reflects lower savings and tax rates in Sub-Saharan Africa and limited access to fossil fuel revenues across the region.

Regardless, countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have demonstrated resilience by making the most of the available capital.

In this article, we delve into the top 5 leading Sovereign Wealth Funds in Africa by their total asset value based on a recent report from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

5.Nigeria

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), headquartered in Abuja, has solidified its position as a prominent Sovereign Wealth Fund since its establishment in 2012.

Currently boasting assets totaling $2,303,735,103(N1,933,941,032,000) according to Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. NSIA serves as the Federation’s investment institution, tasked with managing funds derived from budgeted hydrocarbon revenues.

The Authority’s financial inflow primarily stems from the surplus income generated by the sale of Nigeria’s crude oil, with an initial allocation of US$1 billion in seed capital granted in 2013.

About 4 months ago, NSIA declared an investment of over $500 million in domestic infrastructure and an additional $1 billion in third-party investments.

The earnings of the NSIA Group at the end of 2022 were N96.96 billion, which is 34% less than the N146.98 billion recorded in 2021.

Botswana

Established in Gaborone in 1994, the Pula Fund in Botswana aims to preserve a portion of income from diamond exports for future generations.

With current assets valued at $4,125,360,000, the fund strategically maintains a separate investment portfolio to ensure more appropriate, longer-term investment considerations within its management guidelines.

However, significant outflows have occurred, particularly in the aftermath of establishing the Public Officers Pension Fund.

This led to a substantial transfer of assets from the Government. Additionally, starting from late 2008, the turbulence stemming from the escalating global economic slowdown resulted in a depletion of the Pula Fund.

This was attributed to adverse market conditions and the necessity to facilitate outflows to sustain the Liquidity Portfolio at mandated levels.

Algeria

In Algeria, Africa, the Fond de Regulation des Recettes has been a formidable force since 2000, with current assets soaring to $16,346,859,000.

Originating from surplus revenues earned from taxes on the development of Algeria’s hydrocarbons, primarily its oil and gas reserves, this sovereign wealth fund was launched to act as an economic stabilization factor.

It aimed to cushion the impact of volatility in oil and gas prices on the Algerian government. While the fund experienced growth, reaching $73 billion in assets under management by 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted its reserves, almost depleting them by 2022.

But Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, an organization that provides information on the world’s SWFs and ranks them based on assets, reported that the RRF had no assets as of June 2022

A resurgence has occurred, thanks to the surge in global oil prices, as reported by SWF.

Ethiopia

At the forefront is Ethiopian Investment Holdings, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and established in 2021. Boasting current assets of $38,500,000,000.

EIH represents Ethiopia’s long-term commercial and investment interests, encompassing nearly thirty state-owned enterprises, including flagship entities like Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio Telecom. The conglomerate spans various sectors and employs about a quarter of a million employees.

Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) recently revealed ongoing negotiations regarding the transfer of ownership for specific sugar plants to both local and international entities.

This strategic move aligns with the government’s objective to reform the sugar industry, prompting and welcoming bids from potential investors interested in acquiring sugar mills situated throughout the country.

In October Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) and its four subsidiaries signed a deal to become founding members of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) Share Company.

The move is a part of Ethiopia’s push to develop its own capital markets as authorities plan to launch the Security Exchanges in 2024.

1. Libya

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), a Sovereign Wealth Fund situated in Tripoli, Libya, Africa, currently holds the largest assets worth $38,800,000,000.

Established to manage the surplus of Libyan oil revenues, LIA pursues this goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of domestic and international ventures, spanning agriculture, real estate, oil and gas, and other financial derivatives.

In October the annual report from Libya’s Audit Bureau, was released indicating that the value of Libyan sovereign wealth fund assets subjected to overseas sanctions experienced a decline of over $1 billion last year.

This affected the total value of assets held by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) leading to its current asset value of $38.88 billion, reflecting a decrease from $39.68 billion in the previous year.

Founded in 2006 with the purpose of investing the nation’s oil revenue abroad, the LIA has faced disruptions in its operations and asset blockages globally due to UN sanctions and litigation, stemming from the aftermath of the 2011 Libyan revolution.