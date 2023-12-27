The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has implemented additional measures to address the infiltration of unbranded cereals and industrial-sized food items into open markets.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, expressed concerns over the health hazards posed by unbranded milk and cereals, dispensed in unsanitary conditions.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ end-of-year open dialogue, Adeyeye emphasized the need to curb the presence of bulk food items in markets, possibly originating from manufacturing plants or their suppliers.

She highlighted the agency’s scrutiny of companies applying to use these items in the production of NAFDAC-registered products.

What She Said

“We are concerned that we find these items being sold in measures, scoops in the open markets. So, we are looking at that process of issuing permits for bulk food raw materials very critically.”

What you should know

Adeyeye announced the implementation of enhanced measures to assess and verify utilization records of companies applying for import permits for bulk food raw materials.

“We don’t want to just see your stock cards; we want to know what you imported in the previous year. We want to know what you used because there are some calculations that we need to make.”

The aim is to ensure transparency and discourage excessive requests by companies, urging them to provide evidence of past utilization to align with their import permit applications.

Acknowledging businesses’ profit motives, Adeyeye underscored the importance of preventing diversion into open markets. She expressed NAFDAC’s commitment to maintaining food safety and hygiene standards, discouraging the unhygienic practice of measuring milk and cereals in cups and measures in 2024.

Mr. Fred Chiazor, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Association of Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), commended NAFDAC for its proactive approach and collaborative stance with industry stakeholders, fostering a win-win scenario for the growth of the food industry.