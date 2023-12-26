President Bola Tinubu has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for his statesmanship during the current political crisis that rocked the state.

The president expressed his gratitude at the Rivers State Governor for his efforts at the peaceful resolution of the political challenges in the state.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, this was made known by President Tinubu while speaking at a meeting with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, where he acknowledged the presence of Governor Fubara, who was part of the gathering.

This is the first public statement by President Tinubu since the political crisis which was caused by the Feud between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, erupted in Rivers State.

What President Tinubu is saying

Tinubu in his speech said,

“Nigeria needs peace and stability to move forward. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we have to take care of it.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch.’’

Collaboration between Federal, Sub-national governments

The Presidential media aide said that President Tinubu called for a joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the Federal and sub-national governments for rapid infrastructural development across the country.

Ngelale said, ‘’On the 2024 Budget proposals before the National Assembly, the President informed the governors that he had a review meeting earlier in the day on certain elements in the Appropriation Bill, with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.’’

Tinubu emphasized the need for joint responsibility and closer collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

The president stated, “I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility. Let us prioritize our children. The school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments.

“We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future.’’

What you should know

Governor Fubara had in a Christmas broadcast assured of his commitment to implementing the 8-point presidential peace agreement on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

This is despite opposition from different individuals and stakeholders who have condemned and rejected the peace deal initiated by President Bola Tinubu, which appeared to favour the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara, who said the peace accord is not a death sentence, noted that he has taken some time to study the terms of the proclamation and has come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.