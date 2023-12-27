Saudi Arabia has secured the second position among G20 nations in the International Telecommunication Union’s (ICT) 2023 index positioning itself as a technology hub that could ultimately attract foreign talent.

Nairametrics learnt that the ICT Index monitors global information and communication technology.

According to the ITU’s Information and Communication Technology Development Index, the Kingdom achieved a score of 94.9 points, marking a significant advancement of 10 positions from the previous year and surpassing the global average of 72.8.

The United States claimed the top spot in the ICT Development Index among G20 nations with a score of 96.6 points. Notably, Saudi Arabia outperformed other G20 peers, including the UK and Japan, which secured 92.8 and 92 points, respectively.

About the ICT Development Index

The ICT Development Index evaluates the advancement of 169 economies, focusing on two essential pillars: “universal connectivity” and “meaningful connectivity.”

The assessment incorporates considerations for factors such as the provision of high-quality infrastructure and the assurance of secure internet access for all.

In acknowledgement of the ranking, the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission of Saudi Arabia underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to improving its ICT infrastructure and services. This dedication aims to spur economic growth and foster opportunities. The report highlights the Saudi ICT market as the largest and most rapidly expanding in the Middle East and North Africa region.

What the statement said

“The IDI reflects Saudi Arabia’s strong ICT infrastructure and the affordable and reliable services, which directly contribute to the development of the national digital economy, attract investment, and increase the size of the Saudi ICT market,” said CITC in the statement.

CITC noted that the ICT sector in Saudi Arabia is steadily advancing in line with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030, aiming to position the Kingdom as a technology hub.

According to CITC, Saudi Arabia has achieved a 99% internet penetration rate, with cumulative investments in the sector reaching SR93 billion ($24.79 billion) over the past six years. Since 2016, Saudi Arabia has implemented a well-established digitization initiative known as the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.