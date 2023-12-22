The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has addressed recent concerns surrounding the registration status of certain products in circulation.

In a statement issued by the Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency clarified the status of key products, emphasising their valid registration.

What you should know

The products in question include Cway Drinking Water, Eva Premium Table Water, Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder, and Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti.

Prof Adeyeye deemed it necessary to respond to reports suggesting that NAFDAC was inactive as manufacturers flaunted expired licenses.

The Director of Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs at NAFDAC thoroughly investigated the claims and affirmed that all four mentioned products maintain valid registration. Adeyeye provided explicit details regarding the registration periods for each product to dispel any doubts.

Cway Drinking Water (Oct. 28, 2021 – Oct. 27, 2026)

Eva Premium Table Water (Feb. 27, 2022 – Feb. 26, 2025)

Peak Full Cream Instant Milk Powder (June 5, 2020 – June 4, 2025)

Golden Penny Pasta Spaghetti (Nov. 30, 2023 – Nov. 29, 2028)

Addressing additional products mentioned in the misleading publication, Adeyeye noted that Gino Magic Seasoning Tomato Mix is no longer in circulation due to the Federal Government’s prohibition of importation of certain products. Moreover, Cway Ultra Drinking Water is also no longer available.

NAFDAC encouraged the public to utilize the NAFDAC Registered Products Automated Database (NAPPAD) to check the registration status of products regulated by the agency.

Adeyeye emphasised that the search system is not the final verdict, considering possible backlogs of approvals yet to be uploaded. Additionally, stakeholders and the public can contact the agency for further information on the validity of any product.

NAFDAC remains committed to ensuring the safety and compliance of products within its purview.