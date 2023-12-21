The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, has witnessed a significant spike, recording a 100% increase in the number of psychiatric patients admitted in 2023.

This revelation was made by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, during the hospital’s Annual Score Card presentation titled “A Day with the Medical Director” in Lagos.

Dr. Owoeye disclosed that the total number of new cases experienced a seven per cent increase, with a three per cent rise in the number of follow-up patients, both male and female.

What you should know

The surge in admission cases is attributed to the growing prevalence of mental health conditions in the country, exacerbated by current economic challenges and other socio-economic factors.

He stated, “In 2023, the total number of all patient attendances increased by three per cent. There was a seven per cent increase in new cases attended, compared to no increase in 2022.

“We also have a 100 per cent increase in admission cases, with drug abuse cases showing a 10 per cent increase, while discharge cases reduced by 10 per cent.”

Among the achievements highlighted by Dr. Owoeye during the period were the completion of the administrative building in Yaba and the rehabilitation of internal roads and drainages in the Yaba and Oshodi annex of the hospital.

He also included others such as the rehabilitation of hospital wards, Yaba, and Oshodi annex, ongoing construction work on the Tele-Psychiatric centre, upgrade of the physiotherapy department, and ongoing construction of the outpatient clinic.

Despite these achievements, the Chief Medical Director identified inadequate manpower and funding as the major challenges faced by the hospital in 2023.

The exit of health professionals in search of better opportunities has affected the hospital’s manpower, necessitating the urgent establishment of a system for their replacement.

Looking ahead to 2024, Dr. Owoeye emphasized prioritizing staff welfare, boosting manpower development, and completing ongoing projects within the specified timeframe.

He expressed a commitment to prudent management of available resources to address staff welfare and undertake new projects in the coming year.