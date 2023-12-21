The African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) recently established, is set to address the gaps in research, development, and manpower shortages within the aviation industry in Africa.

This was stated by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

During his inspection of the university facilities in Abuja, Keyamo emphasized the institution’s mission to become a premier hub for aviation education on the continent.

What he said

He stated,

“AAAU endeavours to bridge the gaps in research, development, and manpower shortages as well as bridge the human capacity development within Africa’s aviation industry.”

“The university, aligned with the evolving needs of the 21st-century aviation sector, offers academic programs designed to meet these challenges”.

Commitment to global excellence

Keyamo expressed the vision for Nigeria to become a hub for aviation education in Africa, noting the affiliations and international connections AAAU has with renowned organizations and schools.

The university has established collaborations with entities such as the Qatar Government, Swinburne University Australia, University of Coventry UK, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia, and Emirates Aviation University, Dubai.

He highlighted the AAAU’s commitment to global excellence through partnerships with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

Accredited by the Nigeria University Commission (NUC), AAAU offers programs including Bachelors in Aviation Business and Meteorology, as well as M.Sc. programs in Air Transport Management, Air Safety Management, and Applied Meteorology.

How the institution will run

Keyamo announced the commencement of the academic journey with the admission of 28 undergraduate pioneer students in Aviation Business and Meteorology.

The NUC had granted AAAU approval to commence postgraduate programs after a successful resource verification.

The minister shared plans for the AAAU School of Postgraduate to open the application portal for M.Sc. programs on December 22, 2023.

Additionally, the university has introduced ten short professional training programs for individuals seeking expertise in the aviation sector.

Keyamo revealed that a committee, chaired by Dr Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary, of the Federal

Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, would search for a capable Vice-Chancellor for the University.

The university is currently located on a temporary campus owned by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), with plans to develop a permanent site.

Acknowledging the need for expansion, Keyamo directed the new Director-General of NSIB to allocate additional space for AAAU within NSIB Training School.

This expansion is intended to accommodate the incoming Vice-Chancellor, and essential Principal Officers, and provide more lecture rooms, ensuring a conducive environment for academic and administrative excellence.

Keyamo emphasized the commitment to expanding faculties and programs, maintaining AAAU as a beacon of excellence in aviation education worldwide.