The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to roll out 50 electric buses for passenger operations in pilot phase in 2024.

This follows the completion of proof of concept on the feasibility of use of non-combustible engines as substitute for fuel-powered vehicles.

This was made known by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the commissioning of the Ikeja overpass flyover constructed along the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line corridor, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this would enable Lagos to progress in its zero-carbon programme, with the expectation of becoming an emission-neutral city by 2050.

Lagos to deploy 100 CNG buses by first quarter of 2024

Sanwo-Olu said the state government would take delivery of additional 100 units of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-buses from the Federal Government to be deployed on defined routes in the first quarter of 2024.

He also promised to raise the fleet to about 1,000 units before the end of next year.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We remain committed to delivering a transport system that is safe, sustainable, integrated, seamless and with the potential to drive the socio-economic growth and development of Lagos and the country.’’

Governor opens Ikeja Red Line Flyover to traffic

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, commissioned the 4th flyover constructed along the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line corridor, signifying the near completion of the 37-kilometre rail network connecting Lagos and Ogun states.

The Ikeja Flyover, the largest overpass component of the Red Line project, was inaugurated by Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on the invitation of his Lagos counterpart.

The project, undertaken by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), is one of the T-shape overpasses planned along 10 level crossings along the rail alignment to eliminate pedestrian and vehicular interference on the tracks. The flyovers significantly reduce the risk of accidents and collisions between trains and vehicles.

The Ikeja overpass also resolved vehicular congestion and delays, hindering free movement in the vicinity.

Red line project to move 500,000 passengers daily

The Red Line project, which fully began during Sanwo-Olu’s first term, is expected to move more than 500,000 passengers daily when it becomes operational. It stretches from Agbado to Oyingbo, with eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and terminates at Oyingbo.

Sanwo-Olu said the completion of ancillary infrastructure of the Red Line was a prelude to the commencement of passenger operations of the metro line, which, he said, will be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the first quarter of next year.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the delivery of the overpass bridges shows his government’s commitment to safety of Lagosians, pointing out that the bridges had permanently resolved fatal accidents occasioned by collisions at railway crossings.

He said: “When we came on board, we gave our words on the implementation of two rail lines, which are the LRMT Blue and Red lines. In the last four and a half years of our administration, we have prioritised the implementation of an integrated transportation system under the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of our THEMES+ Agenda.

“We have delivered life-enhancing transport infrastructures which are making life easier for the average Lagosian. The first phase of the Blue Line is already in operation, giving a lot of relief to those using its corridor of operations. The flyover infrastructure we are commissioning today is one of the five overpass bridges we planned for the Red Line alignment, which is a precursor to the commencement of passenger operations.”