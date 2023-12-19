The federal government has raised an alarm over unauthorized online platforms for applying for palliative distribution in the country.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, stated this on Monday in a notice signed by her.

According to the Minister, there are different authorized online platforms claiming associations with the Presidential Palliative Programmes, and charging people for palliative distribution.

She emphasized that these channels are demanding that participants pay certain amounts to, apply for palliatives.

Calling on Nigerians to ignore such platforms, the Minister noted that the only verified platform for the palliative initiatives is that which the government endorsed.

She said,

“It has come to my notice that unauthorized platforms are falsely claiming association with the Presidential Palliative Programmes. I, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, urgently advise Nigerians to utilize only the official portal, fedgrantandloan.gov.ng, for authentic updates and applications.

“Protect your information. Avoid unauthorized channels. Rely solely on the verified website for accurate details regarding these vital initiatives.

“Also, do not pay anyone to process applications. It’s free.”

What you should know

Earlier, the federal government announced its intention to begin disbursement of N50,000 to nano businesses in all 774 local government areas in the country as part of efforts towards assuaging the impact of subsidy to small businesses.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Doris Uzok-Anite disclosed this in a statement signed by her.

She also noted that the program consists of the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme and the Presidential Palliative Loan Programme targeted at manufacturers, SMEs, MSMEs and businesses.

The statement read,

“In the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme, the Federal Government will disburse a grant sum of N50,000 to nano businesses across the 774 local government areas.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria will collaborate with state and local governments, federal legislators, federal ministers, banks and other stakeholders.”