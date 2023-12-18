Standard Chartered has announced that it agreed with Coris Group to sell its Consumer, Banking business in Côte d’Ivoire.

The bank noted that subject to Regulatory approvals and the transfer of business, the development marks the completion of the Divestment process from various markets, first announced in April 2022.

According to the statement made available to Nairametrics, the agreement was announced by Sunil Kaushal, CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and the Middle East (AME), and Idrissa NASSA, Coris Group Chairman.

What Standard Chartered said

Sunil Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered AME said that the agreement marks a milestone in Standard Chartered’s journey in the AME region towards streamlining the business and providing further impetus to our delivery of best-in-class services and expertise to our clients.

“ The successful conclusion of the Bank’s strategic divestments will see us double down on growth opportunities in AME by leveraging our long track record in the region.

Alongside Coris Bank International, we are confident that this transition will be executed seamlessly as part of our commitment to prioritize the satisfaction of retail customers, the wellbeing and stability of our people,” he said.

Kaushal noted that Standard Chartered Bank will maintain its presence in Cote D’Ivoire, focusing on its Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking business where the Bank will continue to deliver best-in-class services to its clients.

What Coris Group said

Mr. Idrissa NASSA, President of Coris Group noted that the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank’s retail segment in Côte d’Ivoire is strategic to strengthen further Coris Bank International’s positioning in this emerging country.

“We will continue the satisfaction of this privileged clientele through our offers reinforced with new products and innovative services.

The third largest banking group in the WAEMU, the Pan-African banking group Coris, aims to accelerate growth in its areas of presence, and this acquisition is an opportunity for us to offer our best quality of service.

We reassure our new clients of our institution’s ability to preserve and strengthen the quality of service,” he said

What you should know

Expected to reach completion in the next few months, the sale of Standard Chartered’s Consumer banking business in Côte d’Ivoire is the last in a series of strategic divestments announced in Zimbabwe, Lebanon, Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Jordan, and the Consumer banking business in Tanzania since April 2022.

According to the bank, the divestments come as part of the Bank’s global strategy aimed at delivering efficiencies, reducing complexity, and driving scale in its presence across AME.

The transaction in Jordan was completed, with the business officially transferred to the new buyer in August 2023, and the migration of other businesses to their respective buyers is proceeding as planned.

