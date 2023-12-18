Living in Nigeria has become increasingly challenging, as soaring prices and daily expenses have reached an unprecedented peak.

Examining the inflationary numbers for November reveals a grim outlook for Christmas celebrations, with the cost of living set to skyrocket, affecting everything from food items to general commodities.

A closer look at the NBS report reveals that the surge is primarily attributed to escalating food prices, exacerbated by insecurity in food-producing regions, rising transportation costs, and flooding, among other underlying factors.

According to research from Nairametrics, the country is currently facing its highest inflation rate in over 27 years, a dire situation attributed to the removal of fuel subsidies.

In the midst of these disconcerting reports, it is crucial to highlight the top 10 states in Nigeria that are likely to significantly dent consumer pockets during this Christmas season according to NBS November .

#10 Ondo

Ondo holds the 10th spot on the list, showcasing an all-items inflation rate of 29.7%, a slight uptick from October’s figures of 29.4%. Notably, the food inflation rate surged to 35.49%, marking a substantial increase from 27.7%, highlighting the heightened costs of food items in the state.

#9 Kaduna

Kaduna, with an all-item inflation rate of 29.79% is recorded as one of the lowest on the top 10 list even but not low enough to be considered less expensive, A comparison with October figures reveals an increase from 27.52%. Furthermore, the food inflation in Kaduna stands at 32.63%, reflecting a rise from 30.46%.

#8 Kwara

Kwara State, boasting one of the lower inflation rates among the states listed, stands at 30.16%. However, this still represents a significant increase from October’s 28.2%. Particularly striking is the food inflation in Kwara at 40.72%, largely higher than the 31.7% recorded in October, emphasizing the significant role of food prices in the state’s inflation dynamics.

#7 Ogun

Ogun entered the ranking in November at the 7th position, reporting an all-item inflation rate of 30.2%, up from October’s 27.7%. The food inflation rate stands at 35.49%, a substantial jump from 31.39% in October, underscoring the pivotal role of food in driving inflation in Ogun State.

#6 Bauchi

New to the list, Bauchi secured the 6th position with an all-items inflation rate of 30.3%, a notable increase from 28.1% in October. Food inflation, however, shows a decrease from 27.73% in October to 26.14%, indicating a nuanced trend in the state’s inflation dynamics.

#5 Akwa Ibom

Ranking 5th on the list is Akwa Ibom, boasting a 30.69% inflation rate. The food inflation is particularly high at 37.25%, a significant surge from October’s 31.3%, emphasizing the considerable influence of food costs on the overall increase in prices.

#4 Oyo

Oyo State also makes the list with an all-items inflation rate of 31.35%. Notably, the food inflation rate has reduced to 33.3%, signifying a considerable drop compared to October’s 37.0%.

#3 Rivers

Taking the 3rd spot is Rivers State, reporting an all-items inflation rate of 32.25%, marking an increase from October’s 31.4%. The food inflation picks up at 40.22%, a notable uptick from October’s 29.3%, indicating a growing trend of increased living expenses, especially related to food.

#2 Lagos

Lagos emerges as the 2nd most expensive state for Christmas holidays, with an all-items inflation rate of 32.30%. The food inflation rate is 39.0%, showing a slight increase from October’s all-items rate of 31.2%. This shift elevates Lagos from the third most expensive state last month to the second spot in November.

#1 Kogi

Once again, Kogi tops the chart as the most expensive state in Nigeria for the Christmas holidays. Although experiencing a slight drop in the all-items inflation rate to 33.28% from October’s 34.2%, the food inflation rate surged to 41.29%, a considerable increase from the previous month’s 34.2%. This underscores the significant role of food in driving overall inflation in Kogi.

What you should know

The current state of consumer purchasing power is exacerbating the challenges faced by families, pushing many further into the depths of poverty. Particularly as Nigerians are set to pay even more for food items as food inflation also hit 32.84%.. according to a Nairametrics report.

In recent times, there has been a steady rise in food prices, consistently experiencing double-digit inflation. The NBS reported an October inflation rate of 27.33%, marking the highest in nearly two decades. As a result, the average Nigerian is now allocating around 56% of their income to cover the escalating costs of food, with food alone accounting for 14% of the inflationary data.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the World Bank highlighted the disproportionate impact of import restrictions on goods consumed more by poorer households. Rice, a staple for approximately 84% of Nigerian households, both locally produced and imported, has seen a surge in prices, further compounded by import restrictions.

“Recent World Bank estimates show that removing import restrictions could lower the prices of affected items by 4.7%. This would lead to an overall increase in purchasing power which, in turn, would lift about 1.3 million people (around 0.6% of the population) out of poverty.”

In the face of these challenges, it is evident that the economic landscape is placing a heavy burden on the everyday lives of Nigerians, particularly those in lower-income brackets.