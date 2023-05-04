Article Summary

Adenowo’s appointment as CEO follows his recent appointment as Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking in Nigeria.

Before now, he was CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, The Gambia, with dual responsibility for managing the Bank’s business interest in Senegal.

Adenowo takes over as CEO from Lamin Manjang.

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Olukorede Adenowo as Chief Executive Officer.

According to a press statement made available to Nairametrics, his appointment follows his recent promotion as Executive Director of Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking business in Nigeria.

Profile of Adenowo

Before now, Adenowo was the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, The Gambia, with dual responsibility for managing the Bank’s business interest in Senegal.

He has been a Non-Executive Director of the Bank in Sierra Leone and also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Standard Chartered Gambia.

Adenowo has a total of 35 years of post-university experience in banking, finance, and consulting.

He was a founding staff of Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria and has held various senior positions in Standard Chartered Bank Group in the last 24 years. He has served as Head of Origination and Client Corporates for Standard Chartered, West Africa; Deputy Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon and a senior management executive in the Wholesale Bank in Standard Chartered Nigeria.

More on his past experiences

In his penultimate role as Africa Co-Head of Financial Institutions and Public Sector business for SCB, Adenowo provided strong leadership in building and managing key strategic FI relationships across West Africa. He worked closely with several Banks and Governments across the region i.e. Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Ghana, and most recently Nigeria in advising them on accessing international capital markets and ultimately improving the bank’s visibility in Public Sector for business success and growth in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment. He was also appointed the first Regional Head of Global Corporates for Standard Chartered Africa where he led the Africa Multinational business.

Before joining the Bank, Adenowo worked at Societe Generale Bank Nigeria and Deloitte Nigeria, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990.

An Economist turned Chartered Accountant; he was appointed Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Institute Accountants of Nigeria in 2000. He is an alumnus of INSEAD and Said Business School of Oxford University where he had management training in Leadership and holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School.