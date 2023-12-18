President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the newly appointed Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The President inaugurated the board on Monday in Abuja.

In November, President Tinubu officially approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPCL, set to commence their roles on December 1, 2023.

The appointees were listed as Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer; Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director and Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director.

Others are Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director; and Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

Also, they approved the appointments of Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Ambassador Gabriel Aduda as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

What the president said

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale in November, the appointments complied with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

In addition, the statement highlighted President Tinubu’s expectation for complete adherence to the performance-driven mandate of his Renewed Hope administration.

The primary goal is the execution of an energy policy that capitalizes on current oil and gas resources and sets the stage for exploring new and cleaner energy sources with the distinguished team.

“President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team,” the statement added.