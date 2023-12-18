B&O, the global leader in innovation, craftsmanship and design of iconic audio and home entertainment products, is thrilled to officially launch her first showroom in Lagos, Nigeria.

This event happened on December 14th, 2023.

The grand opening occurred at the official showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos. With this launch, the premium consumer electronics retailer is set to offer customers in Lagos access to a world of innovative B&O products, including loudspeakers, TVs, sound systems and a fine assortment of audiovisual products.

The launch of the Lagos showroom marks the establishment of B&O’s second showroom across the country, nearly 8 years after the first one opened in April 2016, in Abuja.

The ribbon cutting and unveiling of the Victoria Island showroom was done by Mr. Walter Akpani, MD of Providus Bank, led by a coterie of other distinguished guests, including the former executive governor of Lagos state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

For 98 years, Bang & Olufsen has created home entertainment products to the highest standards of sound, craft and design. Creating long-lasting products and enduring magical experiences are at the heart of B&O’s beliefs.

Her ultimate goal of making all components that impact the product’s lifetime replaceable, customizable and upgradeable, ensuring the indefinite lifetime of the products is an integral part of the Danish luxury maker’s journey.

The CEO of Courtleigh Investment Limited, the official Bang & Olufsen retailer in Nigeria, Mr. Adeyanju Adelakun, while taking journalists on a tour of the facility, said “Nigerians with a taste for premium quality audiovisual products can now listen to the sounds, feel the craftsmanship, and see the design first-hand, provided they also have the money”, he quipped.

The launch of Bang & Olufsen in Lagos is not only an occasion to explore all core B&O products but also an opportunity to experience the best in after-sales services, with qualified technicians and service experts on the ground to troubleshoot and repair products, giving customers a long lifetime enjoyment of their prized B&O acquisitions.

To book a demo, please visit 98, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, V/Island, Lagos, or call:

Yemi – 07032234490; Annabelle – 08037990818; Hassana – 09052538825

Courtleigh Investment Limited is excited to bring the complete B&O experience to Lagos consumers and looks forward to serving the community for years to come.