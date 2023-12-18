Leading share registration and business support provider, Africa Prudential, has reaffirmed its commitment to grooming young tech talent with the graduation of 27 Software Engineers from its i-Academy tech-education initiative.

The graduation ceremony, which took place on the 12th of December, marked the culmination of nine months of free intensive training in frontend and backend software development alongside other soft skills.

The training ensures that this first cohort of graduates is well-equipped to work competitively within any global team while also securing the 27 software engineers with job placements.

During the ceremony, i-Academy’s Director of Programmes, Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, emphasised the importance of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity in the ever-evolving tech industry.

“We are confident that they will make significant contributions to the tech industry and continue to innovate and shape the future of technology.” Speaking directly to the graduates, she congratulated them as she encouraged them to step out into the world with confidence and skills she knows they have. “We could not be any prouder of you young Tech Stars. Now it is up to you to leverage tech for good and provide solutions for us all.”

Founder and Group Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, congratulated the board members and management team of Africa Prudential for mitigating the effects of tech-talent emigration by providing an accessible learning platform for potential homegrown talent.

“I believe that young Africans hold the key to the continent’s progress, and this initiative is a reminder that emphasises the importance of investing in our young ones for a sustainable future.”

Africa Prudential through the i-Academy remains committed to developing well-rounded software developers with the skills and knowledge they need to launch successful careers in the technology industry. The Technical Trainee Programme is designed to equip the next generation of tech leaders with the tools they need to succeed.

About i-Academy

i-Academy, powered by Africa Prudential Plc, is an impact initiative dedicated to addressing the shortage of skilled software developers in Nigeria and beyond.

Through its rigorous nine-month free training program, i-Academy equips your tech enthusiasts with an immersive training experience to gain job placements and contribute to building solutions for Africa.

