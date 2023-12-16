The Federal Government has launched the national policy on HIV/AIDS which was designed to instil a culture of inclusivity, compassion, and collective responsibility within workplaces in Nigeria.

The policy which was launched In partnership with International Labour Organisation (ILO), is aimed at fortifying communities against challenges posed by HIV/AIDS.

The minister of State for Labour and Employment, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, launched the policy in Abuja as part of activities to commemorate the 2023 World Day against HIV/AIDS.

The policy

The policy stands as a comprehensive framework, recognising the unique role workplaces play in the lives of individuals and communities.

Hon. Onyejeocha noted that the policy would serve as a symbol of the dedication of the federal government to the well-being of the workforce and the prosperity of the nation.

The minister stated that the HIV/AIDS challenge required a comprehensive and collaborative response and called on all employers, employees, trade unions, and all stakeholders to embrace and diligently implement the policy.

The Director overseeing the office of the permanent secretary in the Ministry, Emmanuel Igbinosun, noted that the policy emphasised a community-centric approach, recognising the unique role that workplaces play in the lives of individuals and communities.

“It is designed to promote awareness, inclusion, and to provide a framework for the prevention, support, and management of HIV/AIDS within the workplace.”

He described the National policy on HIV/AIDS as a significant step forward in the collective commitment to creating supportive and inclusive work environments.

What you should know

According to a 2023 report from Lancet, the estimated national HIV prevalence among adults aged 15-49 years old was 2.1% which corresponds to approximately 2 million people living with HIV.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that 1.9 million people are living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria as of 2018.