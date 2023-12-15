The newly appointed NCDMB boss, Engr. Felix Omashola Ogbe is set to certify the 54% performance metrics of the board.

He said this during a December 14 meeting with the Directors and Management of the board.

According to him, the 54% achievement of the 10-year strategic roadmap at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will need to be certified by expert consultants.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that during the recent Practical Nigerian Content Forum held in Bayelsa state, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, the former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) mentioned that this roadmap has completed 83% of its total 96 initiatives. Notably, the Nigerian Content level in 2023 remained at 54%, the same as in 2022.

The Strategic Roadmap launched back in late 2017, was designed to elevate Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry to 70% by 2027. It’s structured around five pillars and four enablers, shaping the focus areas supported by various short, medium, and long-term initiatives.

Wabote also highlighted data from the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Joint Qualification System (NOGIC-JQS), demonstrating significant growth in registered indigenous industry operators. The numbers surged from 53 operators in 2018 to 114 by 2023.

Moreover, indigenous service companies also saw an increase from 8,000 to 11,000 within the same period. Individual registrations soared from around 140,000 to nearly 400,000.

Who is Engr. Felix Omashola Ogbe?

Engr. Felix Omashola Ogbe is from Warri South in Delta State and boasts extensive expertise as an oil and gas engineer. He holds separate Master’s Degrees in both Civil Engineering and Construction Management.

With a career spanning over 37 years, his expertise covers a broad spectrum of oil and gas operations within Nigeria and extends to local content operations. His proficiency encompasses diverse areas including onshore and offshore projects, LNG ventures, water drilling, treatment and storage facilities, civil engineering, building, dredging, and various construction domains.

His professional journey encompasses roles in Nigeria, across Africa, Busan (South Korea), and the USA. He has contributed significantly across project phases, from conception and engineering design to project management, construction oversight, and commissioning.

Previously associated with Chevron Corporation, he held esteemed positions both in Nigeria and abroad. His tenure at Chevron, until his voluntary retirement in June 2014, included pivotal roles such as Construction Services Group Superintendent (Escravos-Warri). In this role, he oversaw in-house construction services to support company operations.

At Chevron Nigeria Limited, he also served as the Offshore Projects Manager, overseeing engineering designs, maintenance planning, execution, and installations for new facilities in offshore locations.

His career at Chevron comprised various crucial assignments such as Construction Manager (Lagos & Escravos-Warri), contributing notably to projects like the Escravos Gas Project (EGP-3B).

In this capacity, he supervised the fabrication and installation of pipelines/flowlines in both offshore and onshore locations within the Niger Delta.

During his early career, he excelled as a Construction Superintendent, overseeing engineering designs and construction requirements. He also served as a Cost Control Engineer, responsible for managing project costs, budgeting, and cash flow for Facility Engineering Division projects.

Engr. Ogbe is affiliated with professional bodies such as the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Council of Registered Engineers, and the American Institute of Civil Engineers. He is happily married with children.