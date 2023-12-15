Former Anambra State governor and politician, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has passed away at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja.

The demise of the statesman born on November 20, 1938, was confirmed in a press release issued on Friday by Chief Rob Ezeife, representing the family.

Dr. Ezeife, a key figure in Nigerian politics, served as the governor of Anambra state from January 1992 to November 1993 during the ill-fated Third Republic.

The statement released on behalf of the Ezeife family of Igbo-Ukwu highlighted his multifaceted career, encompassing roles as a former Federal Permanent Secretary, Political Adviser to the President, and Presidential aspirant.

The announcement reads, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike,’ Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON. This event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.”

More about the late Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Dr Ezeife played a crucial role in transferring Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Federal Polytechnic, Oko, to the Federal Government during his tenure as governor, ensuring their survival during the military regime that followed. Dr. Ezeife’s contributions extended to national politics as he later served as a Presidential Adviser on Political Matters to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Before his political career, he earned a BSc in Economics from the University College Ibadan and later pursued postgraduate studies at Harvard University, where he obtained a Master’s and PhD degree in 1972 on a Rockefeller Foundation scholarship.