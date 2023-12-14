The ongoing political crisis in Rivers State has escalated with the resignation of four additional commissioners from their roles in the state executive council.

The Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo, and Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, both handed in their resignation letters on Thursday.

The letter, dated December 14, was addressed to the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government.

Alabo and Chinwenwo-Aguma resigned shortly after the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, stepped down.

In addition, Emeka Woke, the Commissioner for Special Duties, and Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner of Finance, have both stepped down from their roles in Fubara’s cabinet.

The Individuals who have stepped down are reportedly staunch supporters of the Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Nyesom Wike.

More details later…