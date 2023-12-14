Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State on Wednesday inaugurated the disbursement of the second tranche of the COVID-19 package of over N1.7 billion to support vulnerable people across the state.

Addressing the gathering in Katsina, Radda emphasized that the initiative formed a crucial component of the region’s COVID-19 action recovery and economic stimulus plan.

The governor revealed that over 13,420 farmers will benefit from the program, receiving agricultural inputs and assets.

Radda said:

“About 1,170 farmers across the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) would receive agricultural inputs worth more than N140 million.

“While another category of 12,250 would be supported with agricultural assets worth over N763 million, to an average of N62,303 per farmer.

“And also, 6,100 vulnerable and less privileged households from 20 LGAs will receive grants as livelihood support of an average of N50,000 each, totaling N300 million.”

He mentioned that approximately 43 communities, each comprising around 2,000 individuals, are slated to receive an average grant of N12 million.

This funding is intended for the execution of micro projects within their respective communities.



Radda added that the assistance offered during the event is being put into action through the Katsina State CARES program, which comprises three platforms.

According to him, the program is a state-homegrown response to the Nigerian Cares (NG-CARES) program supported by the World Bank.

“ The program is aimed at mitigating the effects and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, denying the people access to livelihood.

“Despite challenges that put the state at some disadvantages during the first and second circle of its implementation, the program has succeeded in supporting 526 beneficiaries from six LGAs.

“Also, 63,143 individuals benefited under the micro project, while 1,650, and 1,360 farmers received agricultural inputs and assets respectively.

“Similarly, 692 small farms received operational support grants and Information Technically (IT) enhancement tools,” the governor said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of, the Federal CARES Support Unit (FCSU), Mr Abdulkareem Ogbaje, said the grants represented a tangible expression of care and solidarity by the state government.

Ogbaje, represented by Alhaji Shuaibu Aliyu, the state Coordinator of the project, emphasized that the initiative serves as proof of the state government’s resolve to better the lives of the people.

He urged the recipients to utilize the support responsibly, emphasizing its role in their collective efforts to combat poverty locally and nationally.

