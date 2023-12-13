The U.S. Government, in collaboration with the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR), has successfully refurbished 10 Tuberculosis (TB) Directly Observed Treatment Short-Course (DOTS) centers across Nigeria.

This effort, supported by a $500,000 donation from the ASR Africa’s Fund for Social Development and Renewal, aims to combat the triple health challenge of TB, drug-resistant TB, and HIV-associated TB in the country.

The renovated DOTS centers, part of the ASR HIV/TB Intervention Support program, are strategically located in Primary Healthcare Centers spanning seven states: Lagos, Anambra, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Bauchi, and Katsina.

These facilities are set to play a crucial role in offering life-saving services, particularly in TB screening and treatment.

During the Official Handover Ceremony of the Akinyele Primary Health Centre DOTS Center in Alimosho, Lagos, Ms. Omosalewa Oyelaran, USAID/Nigeria Deputy Director HIV/AIDS and TB Office expressed gratitude for ASR Africa’s investments in the national TB response.

What She Said

She emphasized the importance of private-sector collaboration, noting that such partnerships have the potential to yield sustainable results.

Speaking on the longstanding partnership, Oyelaran highlighted USAID’s involvement in Nigeria’s national tuberculosis response since 2003.

The funding provided has significantly contributed to identifying, diagnosing, and treating individuals with TB symptoms, resulting in an impressive 50% reduction in TB-related deaths.

Why it matters

Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, the Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, outlined Nigeria’s vision to be TB-free by 2030.

He stressed the importance of reducing the TB incidence rate from 219/100,000 population to 20/100,000 population and minimizing the impact of catastrophic costs on patients from 71% to 0%.

With the recent equipment donations and DOTS centre renovations, Nigeria is poised to make substantial progress toward achieving its ambitious targets.

The installation of TB diagnostic machines has already facilitated the collection of over 22,108 samples across all centres. Positive cases are promptly receiving expert medical treatment, marking a crucial step forward in Nigeria’s fight against tuberculosis.