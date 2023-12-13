Governor Siminalayi Fubara of River State has presented the N800 billion 2024 budget to five out of the 32 lawmakers in the state.

The governor arrived at the plenary of the assembly under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, around 9:00 a.m.

Fubara, along with Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Johnson, Commissioner for Information and Communications, and other cabinet members, attended the event.

The 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were not present at the sitting.

Recently, the 27 lawmakers switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The five lawmakers who sat at plenary on Wednesday received the state’s 2024 budget proposal submitted by Governor Fubara for their review.

In addition, the governor is reported to have ordered the demolition of part of the House of the Assembly complex as the feud between the past governor, Nyesom Wike and himself continues.

In its 5th session on Monday, the State Executive Council approved an estimated budget surpassing N800 billion. Termed the Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity, it Is slated for the fiscal year 2024.

During the Wednesday proceedings, Edison also declared vacant the seat of 27 of 32 lawmakers who defected to APC.

This is coming after the demolition of the State House of Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Recall that the hallowed chambers of the state assembly were set ablaze by unidentified political thugs.

Meanwhile, the legislative branch of the state is experiencing a severe crisis due to the efforts of some lawmakers seeking to impeach Fubara.