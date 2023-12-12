Recent data indicates that nearly 50% of COVID-19 survivors in African countries are grappling with at least one ongoing symptom, impacting their quality of life and potentially hindering their ability to work, according to researchers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defined Long COVID in October 2021, highlighting conditions lasting at least two months in individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 three months earlier.

Research data

Researchers pooled results from 25 studies across African nations, involving 29,213 participants, and discovered a 48.6% incidence of Long COVID symptoms.

Symptoms were more common in older patients and those who had been hospitalised. The researchers did not find any correlation between the prevalence of symptoms and gender.

Fatigue emerged as the most common, affecting 35.4% of participants, potentially leading to productivity issues and economic setbacks. Mental health concerns, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety, were observed in up to 25% of patients.

Cognitive impairment, difficulty concentrating, and headaches affected 10–15% of participants, while 18% of them reported shortness of breath and 11% experienced heart palpitations.

Why it matters

With Africa facing challenges in addressing mental health conditions, the study emphasises the need for further research to understand the long-term impact on quality of life and workforce activity.

Developing optimal therapeutic and prevention strategies for individuals in Africa dealing with Long COVID is crucial.

The study’s lead, Dr Luisa Frallonardo of the University of Bari, called attention to the significant burden Long COVID poses in Africa, particularly regarding psychiatric conditions.

Frallonardo stressed the importance of identifying at-risk individuals and establishing treatment strategies for long-term patients in African nations, where social safety nets are generally limited.