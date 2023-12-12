The average life expectancy for Nigerian men rose from 53.2 years in 2015 to 55.1 years in 2022. This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) demographics statistics bulletin published recently.

While the life expectancy figure for men saw an increase over 7 years, the life expectancy for women was still higher at 57.2 years- an increase from 55.3 years in 2015.

Remittances within the period

The report also captured remittance inflow and outflow in Nigeria from 2016 to 2021. According to the report, remittance outflow from Nigeria dropped by about 93.59% within the period under review.

In 2016, remittance outflow stood at $733.21 million, this figure dropped to just $47.54 million in 2021. For inward remittances within the period, the figure remained stable witnessing little reduction in 2020 and 2021.

It states, “The graph depicts inward remittances in 2016 with a total of $19.51 billion. It increased to $21.80 billion in 2017 and further rose to $24.06 billion in 2018. However, it fell to $23.55 billion in 2019. In 2020, there was a significant decline in inward remittances to $17.00 billion, while 2021 recorded $19.24 billion.”

Inward and outward remittance by country

In terms of countries where Nigeria received the most remittances, the United Kingdom stood tall representing over half of the remittance inflow within the period.

The U.K. was trailed by the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, The United Arab Emirates, Italy, Sudan, and South Africa.

For outward remittances, the United States received the highest share from Nigeria followed by Senegal, Togo, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Benin, Ghana, United Kingdom, Niger, and Canada.

According to the report, “The United States of America recorded the most remittances from Nigeria during the period under review. In 2016, 206.19 million US dollars as recorded. This declined significantly to 75.63 million US dollars and 14.66 million US dollars in 2017 and 2018 respectively. It further decreased to 14.06 million US dollars in 2019 and rose to 15.87 million US dollars in 2020. However, 2021 recorded 13.37 million US dollars, showing a decrease of 15.76% compared to the previous year.”

Total population for 2022

The report further stated that Nigeria’s total population reached 216.7 million in 2022 comprising 108.3 million males and 108.4 million females.