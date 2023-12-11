The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that several illegal Digital Money Lenders (DMLs) popularly known as loan apps are using wallets on the platforms of Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) to execute their transactions.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, who disclosed this, said this is why the agency cannot stop the operations of illegal loan apps despite its efforts.

According to him, while the DMLs operate online, they move their transactions to PSSPs wallets once their bank accounts are frozen.

This revelation is coming days after the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) directed Nigerian banks to disengage all non-deposit-taking financial entities from their Nigerian Interbank Payment (NIP) outward fund transfer channels. The PSSPs are also affected by this directive.

Reacting to a post on X alleging that FCCPC’s officials are allowing the illegal DMLs to continue to operate because they were taking bribes from them, Irukera described the allegation as false, adding that there is no way to stop the operations of the digital lenders.

No way to stop them

While noting that the Commission continues to chase the illegal DMLs, the FCCPC CEO in a post on X said:

“ No way to stop DMLs operating actually. They spring up daily in different places on the internet using APKs and when bank accounts are frozen, they operate by wallets through PSSPs. We are chasing every day, but won’t ever stop them all. Nothing to do with bribes pl ease.”

Who are the PSSPs?

A PSSP licence authorizes the licensee to provide and operate payment processing gateway and portals, solution/application development, and merchant service aggregation and collections services.

A PSSP license does not provide the authorization to hold customers’ funds or create and issue wallets. PSSPs are predominantly Financial Technology (FinTech) companies that enable and facilitate online and offline payment solutions which include collections, check-out, biller aggregation and payout services.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), there are a total of 75 companies currently licensed as PSSP. These include Flutterwave, Appzone, Eyowo Integrated Payments Limited, and Fincra Technologies Limited, among others.

Loan apps cannot be banned

Despite the FCCPC’s efforts to legalize the operations of the loan apps through its registration framework, hundreds of digital lenders are still operating illegally in the country. And according to the Commission’s CEO, it is impossible to ban them.

Speaking on the calls for the ban of the apps operating illegally in the country, Irukera in an interview with Nairametrics earlier this year said: