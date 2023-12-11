The Board of Directors of Champion Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Dr Inalegwu Adoga as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Champion Breweries Plc, Uyo.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), obtained by Nairametrics.

The statement signed by Dr Imo-Abasi Jacob, the company Chairman noted that the appointment was effective on December 1, 2023.

Profile of Adoga

According to the company, Dr Adoga joined Champion Breweries in July 2019 as Production Manager and swiftly ascended to the role of General Manager by September 2021.

In the last four years, he has been a catalyst in the business transformation, implementing strategies that led to increased efficiency, sales revenue, profitability, and market share.

Adoga’s leadership ensured compliance with Heineken standards on safety and quality, improved cost-effectiveness, increased productivity, and streamlined New Product Introduction (NPI) processes.

His strategic plans closed infrastructural gaps, resulting in Champion Breweries’ rapid transformation into a profitable entity.

With a background spanning Coca-Cola Hellenic and Heineken, Dr Adoga brings a wealth of experience. Holding a Master of Brewing Operations from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, UK, he is a certified ‘Master Brewer’ and a Process Kaizen Engineer in Quality and Environment from Heineken University.

Dr Adoga holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology and Post Graduate Diplomas in Management and Strategic Management and Leadership.

A participant of the Heineken International Management Development Excellence Course (HIMDEC) at Ashridge Business School UK, he also holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) from Prowess University, Delaware, US.