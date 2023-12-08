The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is set to distribute a $4.5 million grant from the World Bank to 12,283 farmers, concurrently initiating upgrades to 17 Wet Markets under its Fadama program.

This disbursement constitutes part of the $15 million allocated to the FCTA through the World Bank-backed Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (FCT CARES) initiative, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, the FCT Minister of State, announced this allocation during a grant distribution event in Gwagwalada on Thursday, focusing on the third batch of 3,707 beneficiaries. Cumulatively, 4,233 individuals have already accessed the grant in the first and second batches, resulting in a total of 7,940 beneficiaries to date.

The grant is earmarked for utilization in the upcoming 2023/2024 dry season farming and other income-generating activities.

Distributed items included fertilizers, improved seeds, agro-chemicals, sprayers, and personal protective equipment for crop farmers.

Poultry farmers received day-old chicks and feeds, while fish farmers obtained juvenile fish and feeds. Livestock farmers were provided with goats, and women processors received grinding machines.

Minister Mahmoud emphasized the significance of the grant disbursement as a “significant milestone” in realizing President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

The agricultural sector is a key intervention area under this agenda, aiming to enhance food and nutritional security, provide raw materials to local industries, generate employment for unemployed youths, and contribute to foreign exchange through exports.

What you should know about the Fadama program

The Fadama program, designed to support the recovery of livelihood activities for poor and vulnerable households engaged in agricultural value chains in the FCT, operates on the World Bank Community Driven Development approach for community-level program investments.

The Permanent Secretary of FCTA, highlighted that other delivery platforms implementing result areas 1 and 3 of the FCT CARES program have also commenced grant disbursement. Implementing agencies include the FCT Cash Transfer Unit, FCT Community and Social Development Project, and Abuja Enterprise Agency.

Adesola urged the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA, and the FCT Fadama CARES Office to ensure the successful implementation of FCT CARES Result Area 2. Mr. Lawal Geidam, the Mandate Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, assured support for the delivery of the Fadama program.