Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are set to benefit from a $1 billion grant unveiled by WaterAid Nigeria, in partnership with Cummins West Africa Limited, to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions in both cities.

This was disclosed by Ms Evelyn Mere, WaterAid Country Director, at the three-year project launch on Friday in Abuja.

According to Mere, the grant is targeted to make a substantial impact on communities grappling with water scarcity and inadequate sanitation facilities, as well as promote sustainable hygiene practices.

Mere, represented by Mr Kolawole Banwo, pointed out the need to tackle the WASH challenges both cities face, saying the partnership reflected a shared vision to create lasting improvements among communities in both states.

“The project will focus on rehabilitating/ constructing water schemes, sanitation facilities, water kiosks, and strengthening government and community structures with particular attention to the health and empowerment of women and youths.

“WaterAid will work in partnership with institutions, community leaders, Area Council WASH departments, and youth and women’s groups to improve access to hygiene services; and provide hygiene education.

“We will also strengthen the capacity of women and youths to engage in WASH-related businesses; and distribute hygiene kits to people in the target communities,’’ he said.

More Insights

According to the WaterAid country director, a total of 186,047 in both cities would benefit from the grant.

Mere stated that the project targets to provide 11,500 people access to clean water, while 6,547 people will have access to clean toilets.

Furthermore, the country director said the project would provide 168,000 people with hygiene services.

On the communities that would benefit from the interventions, Nairametrics gathered that Ikorodu North and Ojodu Local Council Development Areas were chosen for Lagos State Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils are where the interventions would be implemented in Abuja.