As part of efforts to enhance food production in Enugu State, the governor of Enugu State, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Thursday, launched a $19.4 million World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS), Project for farmers in the state.

The APPEALS project comprises 15 Aggregation and Cottage Processing Centres for cashew, rice and poultry production and 10 energy installations spread across the state.

While giving his remarks at the inauguration event which took place at Nara Rice Processing Centre in Nkanu East Council Area, Mbah stated that the facilities are intended to boost food production and turn the Enugu State into a net exporter of agricultural products within the next four years.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, declared the agricultural revolution in the state had moved from pipeline to platform and from template to execution.

“My administration anchors the sustainability of our economy on agriculture, which can earn huge revenue for our dear state.

“With the construction, equipping and use of this Nara rice processing centre by Enugu APPEALS, the agricultural revolution of the state has moved from pipeline to platform and from dream to reality,” he said.

Furthermore, the governor noted that the APPEALS project which kicked off in 2019 had positively impacted 8,520 direct beneficiaries, with CIGs/SMEs totalling 2,948 and 1,700 agro-entrepreneurs among women, youths and people with disabilities.

“Many farmers’ rice, cashew, poultry, aquaculture and cassava value chains in the state have also benefited through capacity training, technology demonstrations and knowledge exchange visits which have exposed them to modern agricultural best practices.

“Furthermore, Enugu State, through the APPEALS Project, has constructed 15 Aggregation/Processing Centres for cashew, rice and poultry farmers.

“The centres include Nara, Adani, Ngwo, Orba, Aguobuowa, Amechi, Ikpa Market-Nsukka, Udi, Eha-Amufu, Oduma and Akwarri in Eha-Alumona,” the governor stated.

On her part, the APPEALS Project Coordinator for Enugu State, Mrs Ihuoma Eze said the project had made significant contributions to the lives of farmers across the state.

She stated that the Aggregation and Processing Centres had been equipped with all the necessary value chain pieces of machinery for optimum operation.

Eze further explained that the Rice Aggregation and Processing Centres had both milling and drying capacities of 10 tons per day and 5 tons per day, respectively.

According to the Enugu State APPEALS Project Coordinator, the Rice Centres are well-equipped with paddy precleaners, paddy graders, parboiling/soaking vessels, stream boilers, platform dryers, rice dehusker, rice and polisher, de-stoner, polished rice grader, rice packaging machines, sets of elevators, 40KVA generator, bag closers among others.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the completion of all these 15 number Aggregation and Cottage Processing Centres as well as the 10 Energy Intervention sites were expedited and completed within the 100 days of His Excellency, Peter Mbah’s administration.

“The APPEALS project executed in Enugu worth 19.4 US dollars since its inception in 2019 till date, adding that the project which ended in Sept. has met its project development objectives.

“It is our earnest prayer that the 15 number of aggregation and cottage processing centres of rice, cashew, poultry across the three senatorial zones will impact maximally in the various localities to contribute food security, livelihood improvement and export,” she said.

What you should know about the APPEALS project

The APPEALS Project is a six-year project developed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders to assist rural farmers.

