The Government of Mauritius is extending scholarships to eligible students who are citizens residing in member states of the African Union or African Commonwealth countries.

This was announced in a circular seen by Nairametrics by the Republic of Mauritius Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology.

To qualify, applicants must have applied for a full-time on-campus program (Diploma, Degree, MPhil, or PhD) at a public Higher Education Institution in Mauritius, listed in Section 8 of the relevant Guidelines for Applicants, for the academic year commencing in 2024.

According to the Mauritius Ministry of Education, the duration of the scholarship will be for the maximum duration of the program or the minimum course duration, whichever is less.

The scholarship scheme adheres to the following criteria:

Undergraduate Programs

Applicants should be above 18 years of age.

Should not have reached their 26th birthday by January 1, 2025.

MPhil/PhD Programs

Applicants should not have reached 40 years by January 1, 2025.

Eligible countries

Applicants from the following countries including Nigeria are eligible: Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, Madagascar, Seychelles, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia, Republic of Congo, Gabon, South Sudan, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Comoros.

Value of the scholarship

Tuition fees : There will be provision of up to Rs 100,000 (USD 3205 approx.) yearly allocated to each beneficiary for this studentship to meet tuition fees and related course costs.

Living allowance : The Government of Mauritius will provide beneficiaries with a monthly living allowance of Rs 8,300 (USD 266 approx.) monthly for the full academic year and renewed upon submission of evidence from the University of having successfully enrolled for the next academic year for day-to-day expenses. No stipend will be released during any period of vacation leave abroad except for the house rent which should not be for more than two months.

Candidates could be allowed to change course or institution taking into consideration their payment capacity beyond the scholarship limit of Rs 100,000 (USD 3205 approx.), provided that the students have not yet embarked on the programme or no funds have been disbursed.

Degree Levels

Diploma

Bachelor’s

Master’s

PhD

Program Studies

Undergraduate Diploma: Three (3) years

Undergraduate Degree: Four (4) Years

MPhil: Two (2) years

MPhil/PhD: Four (4) years + 6 months for the transfer from MPhil to PhD

PhD: Three (3) years

Benefits

The scholarship covers tuition fees and contributes to living expenses.

It includes return airfare via the most economical route, valid for travel from the country of origin at the beginning of studies and back upon successful completion.

Timeline

Intake: July to September 2024

Deadline for electronic submission: April 19, 2024

Hard copy submission deadline: April 26, 2024

Application Procedure

Applications and supporting documents should be sent to the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology of the Republic of Mauritius.

The nominating agencies/ High Commissions of eligible countries can be found here

The application form can be found here. Completed forms and supporting documents should be emailed to:

studymauritius@govmu.org or hard copies addressed to:

The Senior Chief Executive, Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology (Attn: Tertiary Education and Scientific Research Division), Level 2, MITD House, Pont Fer, Phoenix 73544, Republic of Mauritius.

This should be done before the deadline of the 26th of April, 2024.

More information can be found here