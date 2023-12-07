The Oyo State Government has earmarked N26.68 billion for the rehabilitation and asphaltic improvement of 12 Ibadan township roads.

This was disclosed by the Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, on Wednesday in Ibadan while briefing journalists on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

The 12 roads which sum up to 84.75 kilometres in length are under lots one and two, the commissioner revealed.

“Lot one, comprising 10 roads, with a total of 70.45 kilometres, is awarded to Kopek Construction Company at a sum of N24.8 billion, for a duration of 12 months to complete the job.

“Lot two, which has two roads, with 14.30 kilometres, is awarded to RATCON Construction Company at a contract sum of N1.88 billion, for a six-month completion period,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that roads contracted to Kopek Company include: the 15.53-km UI-Bodija- Beere road; the 11.74-km Dugbe-Mokola–Sango-Trans Amusement Park junction and the 9.3km Molete-Oke-Ado-Oke Bola-Dugbe road.

Sangodoyin also pointed out that the two projects awarded to RATCON Company include the 10.8km Bus Stop-Gate-Oje-Beere-Molete road and the 3.5km Oke-Adu-Ode-Aje-Aremo-Orita-Aperin road.

The commissioner also disclosed that the Oyo State Executive Council approved the improvement of the infrastructure component of the 32.2km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road.

Also, Sangodoyin stated that 15.5km of the road from Ibadan-Lagos interchange to Jagun was awarded to Craneburg Construction Company at a sum of N42.34 billion.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the second section, that is, the 16.7km Jagun to Ibadan-Ife interchange was awarded to Kopek Construction Company at a sum of N44.17 billion.

The commissioner said that Craneburg Construction Company and Kopek Construction Company have 18 months respectively to complete the projects.

Sangodoyin also revealed that the Oyo State Executive Council approved the asphaltic rehabilitation of Eleyele-Sango road and UI junction-Agbowo roads in Ibadan, totalling 14.79 kilometers.

The commissioner added that the rehabilitation work of the deplorable roads in Ibadan would be handled by the State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) for N553.6 million.