The Oyo State Government has implemented a mobile application to enhance and monitor waste collection in the state.

The app also offers clarity on when your waste is picked up and by whom;

It also features an ability to pay waste bills and incentives collections

This was announced on Thursday in Ibadan by Ms. Uloma Airhienbuwa, the chief strategy officer of a recycling company.

She stated that the user-friendly application, will aid in tracking the movement and management of hazardous and other solid wastes. The app will also incorporate GPS technology to enable users to locate their specific waste-pickup location. It will also incentivizes waste sorting, and incorporates a points-based system.

Another interesting feature is that users can earn points based on the accuracy of their waste sorting and responsible disposal practices.

Reducing the gap in recycling in Africa

Approximately 13 million metric tons of plastic trash are reported to enter the oceans annually. This amount is comparable to one waste truckload every 60 seconds, to put it in context.

Unfortunately in Africa, up to 20 percent of plastics are not recycled which is much lower than the European Union’s goal of 50 percent recycling by 2025.

As a result, individuals and companies are making the most of technology to guarantee that the EU’s goal is reached. Platforms that link garbage recyclers and waste collectors have become a typical innovation.

As smartphones become cheaper and more accessible, users can access recycling and waste removal services.

What the app offers

The Chief Strategy Officer while noting the features of the app for Oyo indigenes, stated that the waste management app was designed with the consumer in mind to ensure user convenience and sustainability with several key features to facilitate waste and recycling pickup requests.

“The app also offers clarity on when your waste is picked up and by whom; and an ability to pay your waste bill with a fun and transparent way of incentivising waste sorting”.

“The app has a User-friendly Interface providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows waste generators to easily navigate and make pickup requests with just a few taps.

The app allows users to initiate waste pickup requests by specifying the type of waste, quantity and preferred pickup date and time”

“Users can either make this an on-demand request or create an ideal pickup schedule for themselves. This feature enables efficient scheduling and coordination between the tech firm and users”.

“Accumulated points can be redeemed for various rewards, such as discounts on waste management services, or donation to a charity organisation of your choice,” Airhienbuwa said.

She stated that the app is continually being developed to ensure users a seamless experience for pickup requests, tracking the progress of pickups, payments and receiving rewards.