Fenchurch Power is proud to announce the signing of a landmark 150MW Off-Take Framework Agreement with Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), and Faiza Utilities Limited.

This strategic partnership is set to enhance power supply and distribution infrastructure in Ondo State, Edo State, and Delta State, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The agreement was signed at the NDPHC head office in Abuja by Mr. Olufemi Bakare, Executive Vice Chairman of Faiza Utilities Limited, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director/CEO of NDPHC, and Mr. Deolu Ijose, CEO of BEDC.

This collaboration will strengthen the last-mile distribution network, enabling the efficient supply of power generated by NDPHC’s Ogorode Independent Power Project to BEDC’s customers.

Initial geographical areas of focus under the agreement include Ilaje, Okitipupa, Igbokoda, and Irele local governments in Ondo State, as well as the Chinese Industrial Cluster, Benin bypass, and the Useluku-Umunede axis around Asaba.

The project aims to achieve increased efficiency and power supply to these areas by the second quarter of 2024.

Olufemi Bakare, Executive Vice Chairman of Faiza Utilities Limited, stated,

“This agreement represents a transformative step towards ensuring reliable and sustainable power distribution in key regions of Nigeria.

By leveraging the strengths of our collective expertise, we are poised to deliver significant improvements in energy access and economic development.”

About Fenchurch Power

Fenchurch Power, a subsidiary of the Fenchurch Group, has been a driving force in Nigeria’s power sector diversification.

With a history of successful projects, including the construction of power distribution networks and the development of Independent Power Plants (IPPs), Fenchurch Power is committed to connecting countless African communities to reliable electricity.

The company’s vision is to play an active role in the development narrative of Africa, with plans to manage an additional 500MW within the next five years.

For more information, please visit Fenchurch Power