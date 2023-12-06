The Lagos State Government has announced that it will commence the construction of transport interchanges at Marina and Mile 2 in 2024.

This announcement was made by the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by LAMATA on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Akinajo made this pronouncement at the Lagos Transport Fest event held in Four Points by Sheraton while making her presentation entitled “Lagos Blue Line, The Journey So Far, What Next?” where she spoke on integrating all modes of transportation in the state.

In her presentation, the LAMATA boss not only unveiled the plans of the Lagos State Government to commence the construction of the interchange in 2024 but also illuminated on the path towards the Blue Line’s operation.

According to the statement, the event had key players from the transport sub-sector, from both the public and private sectors, converge to discuss the future of mobility in Nigeria.

Engr. Akinajo further revealed that LAMATA plans to give priority to the Non-Motorized Transport option in its future infrastructure projects.

The Lagos Transport Fest had several key players in the transportation industry such as the CEO, of Lagos Bus Services Limited; Mr Idowu Oguntona, CEO of T40; Mariam Hamidou, Business Development Manager Mass Transit, Interswitch Group; Nnenna Ajanwachukwu, VP Project & Infrastructure of Oando plc; and Country Manager, Uber Nigeria, Tope Akinwunmi, among others.

More Insights

In a related development, the Lagos State Governor while on an inspection tour at the Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridge on Tuesday disclosed that Julius Berger will complete the construction project by the third quarter of next year.

While admitting that the bridge was situated in a very tough terrain, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the project manager had to do a 20-metre excavation to ensure that a solid bridge was executed.

The governor said that the bridge would have provisions for cycling and an ample pedestrian walkway to encourage Lagosians who want to exercise by the bridge to do so.

Furthermore, he stated that the Opebi-Ojota link bridge would solve a major traffic problem and provide alternative routes for Lagos residents.