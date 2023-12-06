Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the release of a N200 million counterpart fund in a move to address malnutrition among women and children in the state.

This fund is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of malnutrition and is a part of the state’s contribution to UNICEF intervention programs.

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, shared this development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina.

According to Kaula, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Bishir Gambo confirmed that the fund would be utilized for procuring nutrition commodities specifically aimed at preventing and treating malnutrition in children and pregnant women.

Dr. Gambo emphasized that the primary objective is to curb maternal, infant, and child illnesses and fatalities.

The approval of this fund aligns with the state government’s commitment, as articulated in Gov. Radda’s ‘Building Your Future’ strategic blueprint.

“This is in fulfilment of Gov. Radda’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Katsina State, through health promotion and disease prevention activities as encapsulated in his ‘Building Your Future’ strategic blueprint.”

In another stride towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, Gov. Radda has granted approval for the initiation of Postgraduate Residency training for doctors in two specialist hospitals within the state.

This training, conducted in collaboration with National and West African Postgraduate Medical Colleges, seeks to address the shortage of medical specialists.

The broader aim is to encourage the retention of medical doctors within the state, contributing to an overall improvement in healthcare services.