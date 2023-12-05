It’s time to change the game for the future of your craft! Grid Tools is a product of a talent solutions company.

The Grid Management is set to lead a profound transformation in the Nigerian creative and entertainment landscape.

This is not just another product; it’s a lifeline for the creative souls who drive Nigeria’s vibrant creative and entertainment industry which captures essential solutions that aim to empower talents, professionals, and a diverse range of creative individuals with benefits that have typically been reserved for the traditional 9-5 workforce.

Grid Tools comprehends the unique challenges that our gifted professionals face, and we’re here to light the way to their creative success,” shared Winnie Okpapi, the COO of The Grid Management.

The suite of benefits Grid Tools offers encompasses various crucial services. Among these, we emphasize retirement savings plans and affordable healthcare packages, ensuring that the health and wellness of those under The Grid Management receive the attention they deserve.

It’s high time our creatives pay heed to their well-being, as health remains a substantial concern for many in the industry.

The brand has been astute in recognizing the need for mobilized health checks and insurance tailored to safeguard the well-being of these talents as they journey from local acclaim to global recognition.

Besides retirement savings plans and healthcare, Grid Tools also provides legal advisory, financial planning, branding assistance, career advancement opportunities, networking, and much more.

You can find a comprehensive list and detailed breakdown on the official sites: www.thegridtools.com and www.thegridmanagement.com.

Grid Tools understands that diversity thrives within and outside the creative and entertainment industries. That’s why a range of affordable and accessible plans are offered to accommodate individuals from different walks of life and various stages of their careers.

The brand is steadfast in ushering in a new era of stability, security, and success for individuals under The Grid Management. Its vision is to secure a brighter future for all those who’ve devoted their lives to their craft.

Creative Industry Webinar

The Journey From Local to Global: Strategies To Elevate Your Creativity On The World Stage

Grid Tool’s launch is accompanied by a host of intentional initiatives like a Webinar, set to be held virtually on December 12th, 2023, which is aimed at giving all talents deeper insights on how to transition and overhaul their careers in 2024.

This is packed with expertly selected key speakers from different sectors of the creative industry in Nigeria, including Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube; Brenda Fashugba, Head of Arts, Sub-Saharan Africa, British Council; Mojisola Sapara, Commercial Director, Papaya Studios; Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Veteran Nollywood Actor & Entrepreneur; Emmanuel Oyeleke, Celebrity Photographer; Dr Chidi Onyedika, MD, NEM Health; Mr Toyin Owolabi, CEO, FSDH Asset Management; Osa Seven: Visual Artist; and moderated by Frank Edoho, TV host and filmmaker.

Accompanying this will be a series of consultation sessions to provide talents with a space to discuss and inquire more about the benefits and services offered by the brand.

Grid Tools is focused on heralding a pivotal moment for Nigerians, testifying to the industry’s growing recognition and importance.

It’s the turning point where dreams and security converge, providing talents with the resources to focus on their craft and build a sustainable future.

For more information on Grid Tools, and the packages and to register for the Webinar, please visit the websites: www.thegridtools.com and www.thegridmanagement.com or contact tga@thegridmanagement.com to redefine the future of Nigerian creativity!