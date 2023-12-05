Jumia has announced the appointment of Sunil Natraj as the new Chief Executive Officer for Nigeria. According to a statement from the company, Sunil Natraj appointment will be effective from January, 1st 2024.

The new CEO will take over the reins of the company from Massimiliano Spalazzi who will exit his role in the company effective from 31st December, 2023.

The CEO of Jumia Group, Francis Dufay spoke on the exit of Massimiliano Spalazzi and congratulated the new CEO saying,

“ We extend our sincere thanks and wish the best to Massi as he departs our teams following 11 years since the very start of Jumia. We wish the very best for Sunil for this new challenge, ”

About the new CEO

Mr. Sunil joined Jumia in 2022 and served as the VP of Sales and Marketing based in Lagos, Nigeria, he managed the Jumia Express logistics business before assuming the role of CEO for Jumia Ghana.

Before joining Jumia, Sunil worked in the FMCG sector across Africa for over 11 years with brands such as GBFoods and others.

He had been based in Ghana for over 10 years, where he worked for large food-producing multinationals with operations in Europe and Africa. Sunil is an IT Engineer and an MBA from The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr Sunil said,

“I’m thrilled I will be leading Jumia in Nigeria, one of our largest markets, and to help transform Africa’s economy through e-commerce.

It’s an honour to contribute to Jumia’s success in the country, prioritizing customer satisfaction, secure payments, and strong partnerships.

Our dedicated team is key to our future success, and I am confident we will achieve even greater milestones, always earning our customers’ trust.”