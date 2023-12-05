Nigeria’s foremost luxury real estate powerhouse, Sujimoto Group, has decided to shake things up in the last quarter of the year with an irresistible offer and a massive discount that has sent chills down the spines of numerous investors and 1% of the 1% luxury aficionados.

Amid the inflation-driven whirlwind, Sujimoto’s potent antidote, the Leonardo, does not only provide the privilege of owning a luxurious apartment in Nigeria’s tallest residential building but also serves as a rare opportunity for smart investors who are quick enough to capitalise on it while realising over 220% ROI upon its completion in 2 years.

“Yes, Sujimoto is desperate to break ground and complete the most luxurious project in Nigeria. It’s been 2 years of meticulous planning and execution of plans. And now we have come to a situation where we are extremely desperate to eradicate mediocrity from the Nigerian real estate sector while introducing the standard that accentuates the pinnacle for luxury living in the entire Sub-Saharan region of Africa.”

The Group Managing Director and the brainchild of Sujimoto Group, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, said during a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in Ikoyi on Friday that as all hands are on deck to turn sod on what will become the ultimate standard for luxury living in Nigeria, the firm is set to expend investors’ appetite while creating an enormous opportunity for everyone to partake in a piece of history that will totally eradicate mediocrity in the Nigerian luxury real estate sector.

Desperate to confront the recent economic hardship where the dollar kalo kalo and the forex instability have eroded the wealth of several investors.

This offer is a testament to the stable profit-yielding projects we have designed at Sujimoto and our mission to bring investment opportunity closer to everyone, presenting the oldest, largest, and most sought-after asset class in the world on a platter of gold to our esteemed customers,”- Dr. Ogundele added.

Scattering the rules of luxury real estate once again and setting the pace for its biggest generosity movement, the firm has announced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for prospective homebuyers to acquire units of the Leonardo Project in Banana Island at a 25% price off.

The price markdown, which applies only to a limited number of (6) units at the waterfront condominium, has since raised investors’ eyebrows at the enormous offer.

These few units, which are currently on massive discounts at the Leonardo project, which is slated to break ground by Q1 2024, currently offer a selection of only 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, all at a limited-time discount for the uncommon investors who want to take advantage of an off-plan investment opportunity.

Prospective home buyers or investors who might have initially considered luxury properties beyond their budget now have the chance to seize the dream of owning at least a unit of a Sujimoto property at the best entry price point.

The current Leonardo deal means these affordable luxury condominiums are an absolute steal. For instance, the 3-bedroom apartment at the Leonardo, which had an initial price tag of $1 million, is now listed at a $750k markdown, while the limited units of 4-bedroom apartments are currently listed at $900k with a 30% initial deposit and a flexible payment plan spreading over 24 months. As always, every Leonardo unit comes with a full building management system that matches the global best, which is an excellent perk at this price point.

First, it was ‘GiulianoBySujimoto’ followed immediately by ‘LucreziaBySujimoto’, both of which sold out before final completion. Now, The Leonardo serves as a commitment to the teeming customers who wish to have the luxury of owning a unit of Sujimoto’s iconic apartments that offer unparalleled amenities, breathtaking views, and most importantly, a great return on investment.

In 2021, investors who bought the Lucrezia off-plan for approximately $850k are today selling it for $3 million in less than two and a half years. This is the reason why the Sujimoto brand has consistently positioned itself to create value for customers, helping them find ways to turn their $1 into $3. Also, the 3-bedroom units at the Leonardo, which are currently priced at $750k (at a 25% discount), will sell for $1.2 million during construction and $2.5 million upon completion, yielding over 300% ROI in the next 2 years.

Rooted in simplicity and utmost sophistication, the Leonardo waterfront high-rise property, which is deemed to become the tallest and most luxurious building in Nigeria, embodies the firmament of an ultra-exclusive luxury living experience that will pave the way for the highest customer service that any property provides.

The iconic 150-metre-high waterfront project, which is set to nestle in the shimmering corners of Banana Island (Nigeria’s most expensive square metre), is deemed to set the record as: the first building in Africa with a fully-automated interactive lobby to be designed by Fendi; the first residential building with a private IMAX cinema; a creche and kiddies arcade room; a first-of-its-kind Krion façade system; two five-star restaurants; and a full home automation system where you can control your door, curtain, music, light, and TV from the touch of a button from anywhere in the world.

The prestigious Leonardo penthouse stands out in the market, commanding attention and admiration from discerning homebuyers for its unique features and facilities such as the limited-edition sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid Sanitary wares (which has ever been used by only 3 developers in Africa), a fully fitted European Standard kitchen, 3-metre floor-to-ceiling doors, Duravit’s by Phillip Stark, award-winning sanitary ware, Simone Saragoni’s Technogym Olympic-sized temperature-regulated swimming pool, a mini-mart, a mini-clinic, hair salons, creche, and an interactive lobby of 5-star hotel standard, amongst others.

“This is one of the reasons we are more than generous enough; we have extended the generosity beyond price to space. With only 6 units available at the 25% discount, of which 4 have been sold already, the remaining 2 units are still available for the uncommon investors who are quick enough to secure the remaining units before the prices go back up within one week.” Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele added.

Unable to load the picture

Also, Sujimoto is currently in talks with Fendi Interior, ready to OFFEND every level of mediocrity in architecture with the Leonardo. All public spaces and select areas within the Leonardo will be fully designed by the renowned Fendi interior.

The Leonardo project represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a Sujimoto property, either to live in it while in Lagos or to put it on Sujimoto Residences’ Airbnb-style fully managed luxury short-let service, which guarantees an estimated rental income of $100,000–$200,000 per year.

This unique Leonardo Project stands out compared to other projects because it is funded by both local and international financial institutions, which means that the project timeline will be monitored diligently, ensuring full construction doesn’t exceed 2.5 years.

“We have taken over 18 months to plan it, as we have crossed all T’s and dotted all I’s with our global leading partners, from the design team to architects, MEP to the project management team.”

Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele

The Leonardo has already sold out over 30% of its units and has a very strict KYC to ensure it attracts and brings in only one type of clientele. However, to own 1, 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms of the LeonardoBySujimoto, kindly contact Hillary on 08098521646 or Vanessa on 08091243555, and they’ll provide you with the details and requirements of what it takes to own a piece of the Leonardo.

Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, the Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, is recognised as the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development and the mastermind behind renowned projects such as the Giuliano, LucreziaBySujimoto, Sujimoto Twin Tower (the tallest twin towers in Africa), Queen Amina by Sujimoto (a monument to royal affluence), LeonardoBySujimoto (a magnificent high-rise), S-Hotel (Nigeria’s unique hospitality address), Ìlú Titun (Nigeria’s No. 1 most affordable luxury housing), and GiovanniBySujimoto (Africa’s most exclusive waterfront townhouses). Some of these have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to their unrivalled mastery of modern-day engineering.