Lake Point Towers served as the distinguished venue for the inaugural *2024 / 2025 Estate Intel Nigeria Deal Makers Award,* an industry-defining event convened by Estate Intel to recognise outstanding performance across Nigeria’s commercial real estate market.

The awards celebrate brokers and firms whose verified transactions have shaped the office market across 2024 / 2025, reflecting measurable deal activity, transparency, and professional standards within the sector.

Hosting this landmark ceremony at Lake Point Towers underscores the development’s position as a *premier Grade-A office address* and a natural convening ground for market leaders, investors, and corporate occupiers.

Recognising Market Excellence

Among the notable honourees were:

Individual Excellence in Commercial Real Estate — Adeniran EdwardAdewumi-MRICSNIMN

Office Leasing – Deal Maker Award —BrollNigeria

Capital Markets – Deal Maker Award— Trillium Real Estate Partners

These recognitions highlight the firms and professionals driving transaction activity and contributing to the evolution of Nigeria’s commercial real estate landscape.

Why Lake Point Towers

Purpose-built for modern corporations, Lake Point Towers offers an environment aligned with the expectations of today’s business leaders — combining efficiency, functionality, and prestige.

Key features include:

Refined arrival and lobby experience

Efficient, flexiblefloorplates

Advanced building systems

Premium finishes and corporate-grade infrastructure

The prestige of a *Banana Island address*

The selection of Lake Point Towers as the host venue reinforces the alignment between the award’s ethos of excellence and the development’s commitment to quality and performance.

A Convening Ground for Industry Leaders

The event brought together leading brokers, investors, advisors, and corporate real estate decision-makers for an evening of recognition, networking, and forward-looking market dialogue.

Beyond serving as an office development, Lake Point Towers continues to establish itself as a *hub for industry engagement,* where transactions, relationships, and market insights converge.

