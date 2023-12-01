The Oyo State Government unveils plans to transform some Primary Health Centers (PHCs) into round-the-clock (24-hours) medical centres in a move to enhance healthcare accessibility.

The government also communicated that plans to address the manpower gaps would be addressed soon.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, validates this development emanating from a comprehensive two-day retreat attended by health practitioners and stakeholders.

The Oyo State Ministry of Health seized the retreat as an opportunity to tackle prevailing challenges within the health sector, outlining strategies to mobilise resources, synchronise partner activities, and align with the current administration’s Road Map for Health Care Development.

Stakeholders’ contributions

Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the Commissioner for Health, affirmed that the retreat was pivotal in devising a collective roadmap to elevate the health sector.

Highlighting Governor Makinde’s commitment to health improvement, Dr Ajetunmobi stressed the administration’s achievements in bolstering the healthcare system.

A key resolution from the health stakeholders involved a commitment to enhance inter-agency collaboration for effective service delivery. To address manpower shortages, particularly in primary healthcare centers, the health family pledged to deploy innovative approaches, such as engaging qualified personnel through capitation and alternative channels.

The statement underscores the government’s determination to progressively diminish manpower gaps, concurrently advancing additional primary healthcare centers to 24-hour service centers.

Furthermore, plans are being made to elevate certain Primary Health Centers to Secondary Health Care Centers, expanding the scope and quality of healthcare services in Oyo State.