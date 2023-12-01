The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) sealed two drug shops in Idumota and one pharmacy in Surulere, Lagos, for vending unregistered and controlled drugs.

The affected Idumota establishments belonged to Blue Choice Pharmaceutical Ltd., while VaticanBell Pharmacy in Surulere faced closure.

Additionally, a mini drug warehouse operated by Global Oneword Healthcare Ltd. at Coker Village, Orile Iganmu, met a similar fate due to its failure to present the requisite poison book.

Mr. Afolabi Aderemi, Deputy Director at NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, revealed that the operation stemmed from intelligence reports signalling illicit drug sales in these outlets.

What He Said

“We are here today because we got a tip-off that control drugs are sold in these shops.”

“By the virtue of International Convention, there are 71 drugs that ought not to be sold by individuals or pharmacies and we have evidence that these shops sealed up are into the illegal business.”

“We are dealing with an organised crime here and NAFDAC is doing everything possible to discourage people from buying unregistered drugs.”

Aderemi emphasised the gravity of the situation, citing 71 drugs internationally prohibited from individual or pharmacy sales being sold in these facilities. NAFDAC, characterising this as organised crime, expressed its commitment to discouraging the trade in unregistered drugs.

Owners of the sealed establishments were summoned to the NAFDAC office for further investigations, underscoring the regulatory agency’s dedication to stemming the circulation of unauthorised pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Devang Ugwu, a Clinical Pharmacist and Deputy Director at NAFDAC’s Enforcement Directorate, elucidated that controlled drugs, falling under narcotic products with distinct schedules, can only be issued by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The authorised issuance ensures pharmacies access these products through legitimate channels, maintaining records.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Innocent Ezennia, the first Vice-chairman of the Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association, Island Zone, affirmed the association’s commitment to working with NAFDAC.

He recognised the importance of raids and enforcement in purifying business areas, pledging ongoing cooperation to facilitate seamless operations during NAFDAC’s regulatory initiatives.