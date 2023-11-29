The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) has announced that it is to recruit more healthcare professionals and rehabilitate more facilities to increase the health services access of citizens at primary healthcare centres.

Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, the Permanent Secretary of LSPHCB, shared insights into the board’s plans during an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

Dr. Mustafa acknowledged the impact of the ‘Japa Syndrome’ on personnel and service delivery but highlighted the state’s proactive approach to addressing the challenges.

What He Said

He explained that the exit replacement system, ensuring automatic replacement of personnel, has helped mitigate the effects.

Furthermore, the board conducted a substantial recruitment drive in 2022, hiring 980 staff, with plans to double that number in 2024, as indicated in the budget provisions.

The renewed emphasis on the primary level of care aligns with Lagos State’s commitment to improving healthcare services at the grassroots, strengthening health systems, and enhancing early detection and response to epidemics.

Providing updates on infrastructure development, Dr. Mustafa stated that the rehabilitation of 22 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state’s five divisions is nearing completion.

Additionally, plans are underway to construct four new PHCs based on the state’s prototype design. This ongoing effort is crucial for timely responses to surges in healthcare service demand.

Dr. Mustafa emphasised that the revitalisation of the state’s PHCs system aims to elevate the quality and sustainability of healthcare service delivery, ultimately working towards achieving universal health coverage.

Why it matters

Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Mustafa highlighted the pivotal role of Primary Health Care (PHC) in achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

WHO estimates that scaling up PHC interventions in low and middle-income countries can potentially save 60 million lives and increase average life expectancy by 3.7 years by 2030.

The LSPHCB’s comprehensive approach to recruitment, facility rehabilitation, and PHC system revitalisation underscores the commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality in Lagos State.