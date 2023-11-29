AfreximBank has announced a landmark memorandum of agreement (MoA) with King’s College, London to establish a medical and nursing school in Abuja, Nigeria.

The signing ceremony held at the King’s College London’s strand campus on November 24 is a significant step towards transforming healthcare education and training in Africa.

The partnership between AfreximBank and King’s College London bridges the healthcare gap but also redefines the standards of medical education in Africa.

What you should know about the memorandum

The Memorandum of Agreement sets the foundation for initiating a scoping study that will determine the feasibility of their collaborative effort to establish a state-of-the-art medical and nursing school alongside the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja, Nigeria.

This visionary project draws upon King’s College London’s unparalleled insights and expertise in healthcare education and training.

Their expertise will be instrumental in shaping a model that goes beyond national borders, contributing to the advancement of healthcare education across the entire African continent.

The memorandum of agreement represents a bold step towards an empowered healthcare landscape defining a new era for the continent.

The establishment of a cutting-edge medical and nursing school is a significant stride towards ensuring that Africa possesses the expertise and resources to meet its own healthcare needs.

The partnership holds the potential to transform Africa’s healthcare sector, delivering quality healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and scientists not only for Africa but for the world.

AfreximBank is the trade finance bank of Africa which finances and promotes intra and extra African trade.

King’s College London is a major research university in London and is ranked top 40 best global universities.