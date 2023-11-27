Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, has announced his intention to run for the position of governor in the 2024 election.

Shaibu made the declaration in a televised announcement on Monday morning.

In an official announcement, the deputy governor expressed his intent to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party ticket in the upcoming primaries.

Shaibu has been the deputy governor of the state since 2016.

What the Deputy Governor Said

Following his official declaration, Shaibu opened his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital. The event attracted numerous party supporters, all dressed in branded accoutrements.

“The project for me to be the governor of Edo State is not just mine; it’s a collective one. We have decided in Edo State that the original boy, 100 per cent, has to be the governor of Edo State.

“After all the consultations we have made, we needed to now make the answer to our consultation known to our people. And the answer is clear: they have asked me to run,” he said.

Backstory

Earlier, Shaibu found himself at odds with Obaseki, as the latter is reportedly unwilling to support his deputy’s bid for succession.

Shaibu is from Edo North Senatorial District, the same district as ex-governor of the state and current lawmaker representing the district in the 10th National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole.

Many believed he should not joined the race given the general feeling that the next governor should emerge from Edo Central.

However, the 53-year-old politician said he has put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state and he was determined to make the South-South state great again.