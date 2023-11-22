The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has unveiled a five-year strategic and implementation plan (2023-2027).

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, said that the plan is a reflection of the agency’s commitment to the ministerial agenda for the health sector, which has health security as its fourth pillar.

He also said that the plan aligns with the presidential and ministerial agenda for health.

The plan was launched at the agency’s Health Security Partners’ meeting in Abuja yesterday, with the theme “Vision to Action.”

The 2023-2027 plan includes a digital transformation agenda, complemented by aspirations for high-quality crosscutting public health informatics.

Adetifa said that the plan seeks to sustain the NCDC’s strong vision, underpinned by clearly defined goals, supported by well-articulated implementation and delivery plans.

What He Said

“Exactly six years ago, the NCDC inaugurated its first strategy with the theme — ‘Idea to Reality’, which outlined a roadmap for the agency to achieve its vision and mission,” he said.

“In 2022, we conducted an end-term review of the implementation of the 2017-2022 strategy to identify successes, challenges, and learning to develop the next five-year strategic plan.”

The NCDC boss said that the change in strategy reflects the agency’s priority in strengthening subnational health security in partnership with the state and local governments to ensure better coordination in the newly created Subnational Support Department.

He explained that the strategy would also equip the Department of Planning, Research, and Statistics with the tools and training to advance monitoring, evaluation, and learning within the agency, in line with best practices.

Adetifa said that the document detailing the strategic and implementation plan was launched by the NCDC’s top management, with other key stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

“NCDC’s vision remains a healthier and safer Nigeria through the prevention and control of diseases of public health importance,” he said.

“The vision cascades into a mission statement, further broken down into seven key strategic goals, 41 objectives, and 225 corresponding activities with defined outcomes for the next five years.”

“Furthermore, a performance management structure has been instituted to oversee and coordinate the execution of various initiatives to assess NCDC’s progress toward achieving its strategic goals.”

He said that the framework would prioritize and align efforts across the agency’s departments and divisions to enable development partners to key in for collaboration.

He also said that it would protect the health of Nigerians against emerging public health threats and evolving challenges.

The NCDC’s five-year strategic and implementation plan is a comprehensive roadmap for the agency’s future.

The plan is ambitious and well-articulated, and it is aligned with the Nigerian government’s priorities for health security.

With the implementation of this plan, the NCDC is well-positioned to protect the health of Nigerians and prevent the spread of diseases of public health importance.