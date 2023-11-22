As Germany requires more foreign talent reported earlier, the country has various job platforms, including sector-specific ones which foreign talent needs to be aware of to start the process of searching for opportunities.

Some of these sites are tailored to non-German speakers.

The country has been facing a significant shortage of workers, notably in sectors like IT, technology, medical care, contracting, and logistics.

In response, employers are increasingly turning to foreign-skilled professionals to address these gaps. To tackle this challenge, the German parliament, the Bundestag, revised the Skilled Immigration Act.

The aim is to simplify and expedite the entry of skilled workers from countries outside the European Union.

However, securing a job as always starts with the search for a job. To make this easier, this article will provide a comprehensive list of websites for individuals seeking opportunities.

In addition to LinkedIn and Xing, there are other platforms also offering non-German speakers jobs.

Here are some of the best job-searching sites in detail:

Arbeitsagentur

The “Arbeitsagentur” (Federal Employment Agency) stands as Germany’s governmental labor-focused body.

Tasked with a range of labour-related services and initiatives, it provides an option for job seekers to explore vacancies and for employers to post available positions.

Beyond job listings, Arbeitsagentur delivers diverse services, comprising job counselling, job placement support, vocational training programs, and labour market insights.

It is ideal for job seekers seeking comprehensive labour-related services and government-endorsed resources in Germany.

JobMesh

Established in 2023, JobMESH JobMESH is dedicated to streamlining the job search for candidates with diverse educational backgrounds.

It employs user-friendly, privacy-compliant tools to showcase optimal job opportunities from their listings and other portals.

JobMESH has over one million job listings and continually evolves to enhance the job search experience. The platform offers job ads in English, Russian, Polish, and Romanian languages.

Stepstone

StepStone is a job service provider in Germany, with a user-friendly platform allowing easy job searches based on preferences like job type and location.

Although the StepStone app facilitates these features, the service can be pricier, potentially leading to a higher concentration of top company vacancies and limiting broader job search options.

It is ideal for those specifically targeting premier companies in Germany.

Indeed

Indeed has a user-friendly interface. Similar to Stepstone, it allows quick filtering of job preferences, but what sets Indeed apart is its web crawler function.

This feature expands the range of job postings by searching various company websites and job boards and is ideal for job seekers looking for a broad spectrum of job opportunities.

Staufenbiel

Staufenbiel is a job-search site in Germany for students, recent graduates, and young professionals, those involved in internships, training positions, and entry-level roles.

Registration is mandatory but free and straightforward, providing personalized job listings via email. The platform also offers live events for inexperienced workers and guidance to navigate the job-search process.

It is ideal for students, recent graduates, and young professionals seeking tailored job opportunities.

Linkedin

LinkedIn is a well-known platform for professionals navigating the digital job market. Highly popular in Germany, it receives positive reviews from both employers and job seekers.

LinkedIn enables prospective employers to contact you based on your professional profile, serving as a valuable tool for networking and building connections.

Although not all companies use LinkedIn for job postings, it’s advisable to explore additional platforms. To maximize its benefits, invest time in making your profile stand out among the multitude of job seekers.

Ideal for those seeking networking opportunities and personalized job recommendations.

Xing

XING is frequently viewed as Germany’s counterpart to LinkedIn. Initially in German only, the platform now offers English, increasing its international audience.

XING is user-friendly, allowing job filtering, and its mobile app enhances accessibility.

Ideal for job seekers aiming to access the German job market and connect with industry professionals.

Truffles

Truffles operates like a job-search version of a dating app, with a fast and user-friendly interface for job seekers to search for suitable opportunities.

The platform utilizes matching algorithms based on skills and preferences, to streamline the job search process. It is ideal for those who prefer a modern and efficient approach to job searching.

Arbeitnow

Arbeitnow, allows non-German speakers to find suitable jobs, emphasizing English-qualified positions. Arbeitnow also aids in locating employers willing to sponsor work visas in Germany.

Despite being relatively new, the site sees daily growth, consistently broadening job possibilities for users.

Jobvector

Jobvector is a specialized job search platform for job vacancies targeted at professionals in specific fields such as engineering, computer science, medicine, and natural sciences.

It is focused on connecting employers with highly qualified candidates and serves as a crucial resource for professionals in these industries.

However, the platform’s emphasis on these sectors may limit the variety of job opportunities available. Although it is essential for candidates in these specialized areas, job seekers in other industries may need to explore additional platforms for a broader range of opportunities.

It is ideal for those seeking work in engineering, computer science, medicine, and natural sciences. In addition, here is an extensive compilation of job boards categorized according to sector for your reference:

General platforms

Internships, working students, jobs for graduates

www.absolventa.de

www.jobteaser.com

Local university portals: Many universities in Germany have a freely accessible job portal on which local companies often advertise jobs targeting students with specific study backgrounds e.g. Technical University Berlin or Technical University Munich.

Start-ups

Software development

Social/sustainability sector

Mittelstand/medium-sized companies

City-specific

Many cities or federal states have their business development agencies that support local companies in their search for talent e.g.

Talent Berlin: www.talent.berlin

Jojo Hamburg: www.yojo.de