The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike has announced that the abandoned construction of the official residence of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be completed by Julius Berger before May 29, 2024.

The minister made this known after he had inspected the ongoing project currently handled by Julius Berger.

Wike disclosed that the contractor, Julius Berger commenced work on the project before the necessary mobilization from the government was made.

Details about the project

Furthermore, Wike revealed that Julius Berger had demanded a review of the contract sum from N7 billion to N15 billion owing to the hike in the cost of materials.

The minister reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the project, adding he had already secured the approval of the President and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The FCT minister assured that the needed funds would be made available to the contractor before December to ensure the project is completed in due time.

“When we came here last time, you promised us that you would be able to complete this project in the next eight months.

“Even though we have not mobilized you, I know that you have confidence in us, let me assure you that we will mobilize you before December God willing.

“Then, you have to rush to see that this is completed before May 29, 2024.

“Put everything you have so that we can achieve this; so that all the stories about abandoned projects will be a thing of the past,” Wike told the contractor.

In his remarks, Mr Shehu Ahmed, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) who was part of the inspection team revealed that the project as captured in the Abuja Master Plan was awarded in 2010.

Furthermore, the Director of Public Building, FCDA, Mr Adebowale Ademo, explained that the main building of the official residence of the Vice President has three different living rooms on the ground floor, the Vice President’s Private Room, and conveniences.

In addition, Ademo said the building will also feature a private lounge for the Second Lady, a Chapel, a Mosque, and a dormitory for security personnel.

“The entrance has a screen-in facility for guests that will be coming into the premises,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr Oliver Berger, who represented Julius Berger, promised the FCT minister that the project would be completed before May 29 next year.