Iowa State University has announced its scholarship program for students from Sub-Saharan Africa to pursue graduate studies within its College of Agriculture and Life Science through the Borel Global Fellows Program.

The scholarship will cover a maximum amount of $25,000 per year for each student to cover graduate student stipends.

The initiative aims to address food and nutrition insecurity, enhance wealth, and improve health for subsistence farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa by educating scientists at Iowa State University who will serve as knowledge leaders within the region.

The Borel Global Fellows Program was established in 2018, due to a scholarship fund initiated by ISU alumni Jim and Marcia Borel.

Eligibility

To qualify for the Borel Global Fellows Program, applicants must:

Secure admission to a graduate program in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Hold citizenship in a Sub-Saharan African country, like Nigeria.

Pledge to finish graduate studies, contributing to a career focused on food security in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Conduct the majority of their graduate research in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Express an intention to work and reside in Sub-Saharan Africa after completing their graduate studies.

Funding details

Nairametrics learns that the scholarship will provide a maximum amount of $25,000 per year per student to cover graduate student stipends. On the other hand, this could be a combination of a partial stipend and research funding.

The duration of the scholarship is up to 30 months for MS students and up to 42 months for PhD students.

In addition, travel funding will be provided for both the student and advisor to and from Africa for research purposes.

Application Process

A comprehensive application will include a cover letter from the major professor, the student’s CV, and a copy of the student’s statement of purpose.

The annual deadline for submissions is January 15.

A cover letter will be included from the major professor who will be sponsoring the student. The cover letter is to state his/her commitment to providing the additional necessary funding (commonly covering tuition, fees, and research costs) and express dedication to supporting the student’s research endeavors in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The application is to be sent to Dr. David Acker, the Associate Dean for Global Engagement, here.