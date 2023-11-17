Foremost Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare and Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Aidea Pharma), an innovative pharmaceutical company in China, have officially signed a strategic partnership agreement in China.

The agreement aims to promote and address medical challenges through the use of innovative drugs especially in the treatment of over 1.9 million HIV-infected people in Nigeria.

According to the press release statement from Fidson Healthcare, the two companies agreed to share and combine their respective resources, technical expertise and positions in the market to collaborate on project development, market expansion, and other aspects by integrating their competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical field.

Both companies will engage in multi-level and multi-form cooperation, including but not limited to product manufacturing, promotions and sales, and clinical research, involving existing products and pipeline projects.

At the signing ceremony, the directors of both companies disclosed on the significance of the collaboration on the development of the local pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria.

What they said

Dr. Heliang Fu, Chairman of Aidea Pharma, stated this collaboration marked an important step for Aidea Pharma in its commitment to global medical cooperation.

“By integrating our expertise and experience in the field of innovative drugs, we are confident in bringing greater well-being to African patients.”

Dr. Fidelis A. Ayebae, Managing Director and CEO of Fidson said that both companies were eagerly looking forward to this collaboration.

“We believe that the complementary strengths of both parties will inject new vitality into the medical field in Africa. This is also in line with our commitment “To provide better and more accessible medicines for the people of Africa.”

What you should know

The collaboration holds promise as a significant growth driver for both companies, particularly as a major factor in the development of local pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria.

It will also improve the healthcare and medical practice on the continent. It is expected to be a sterling example of in-depth cooperation in the medical field between China and Nigeria.

Currently, Fidson is the largest and most influential pharmaceutical company in Nigeria. The company was the first to manufacture anti-retroviral drugs for HIV in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2005. Fidson has a large sales network and business scope in the Nigerian market.

Aidea Pharma focuses on the core development area of anti-HIV drugs and leverages its competitive advantages in the field of human protein.

The company is committed to research and development, building a complete pipeline of anti-retroviral drugs (ARV) and has core technical advantages and product first-mover advantages in this field.