In Nigeria’s financial sector, those individuals who exemplify dedication, leadership, and vision stand out as beacons of excellence.

Among them is the Executive Director of NOVA Merchant Bank, Funke Okoya, who emerged as a prominent and influential force in her 25-year career journey in the financial and banking sector.

Her contributions to merchant and investment banking not only reflects her personal journey but also serves as a source of inspiration for many aspiring professionals in the field.

At NOVA Merchant Bank, she plays a vital role in fostering the growth and oversight Wholesale and Investment bank. She is also the Executive Compliance Officer (ECO) of the bank.

Her expertise includes Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Credit and Risk Management, Operations, Customer Services, Technology, Project Management, Branding, Strategy, and Communications.

Academic background

Funke Okoya is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where she earned her degree in Business Administration. She furthered her education by obtaining an MBA from Business School Netherlands.

Notably, she expanded her knowledge by attending the Advanced Corporate Finance Programme at INSEAD Business School. Her certification underscores her professional standing and expertise in the field as a Fellow and her role as a council member of the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers.

Career journey

Funke took on the role of Executive Director at NOVA Merchant Bank Ltd. in Lagos in October 2020, where she has served since then.

Before her tenure at NOVA Merchant Bank, she assumed the role of Director, Client Origination and Coverage at Emerging Africa Capital Group. She was also the Group Head of Corporate Banking and Deputy General Manager at Coronation Merchant Bank. Her banking career also includes occupying significant positions such as Group Head in the Commercial Banking Group at Access Bank Plc, Business manager at the United Bank for Africa Plc, and Risk Officer at Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

Achievements

In 2022, the Women’s Empowerment Commission of Women in Finance Nigeria named her its Chairperson.

Her appointment as the Chairperson marked a significant milestone in enhancing the professional development and capacity of women in Nigeria. Since then, she has been driving initiatives that promote women’s causes, advance financial literacy among women, and facilitate their inclusion while actively advocating for gender parity.

In addition to this in October 2022, she was appointed member, International Advisory Board (IAB) of Business Schools Netherlands (BSN). She has been described as an “Individual who is at the forefront of gender diversity, sustainability and female inclusion”.